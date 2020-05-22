Joe Flacco Signs With New York Jets

The New York Jets have agreed a one-year contract with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who will likely become the back-up to Sam Darnold.

The deal, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, has a base value of $1.5million but also includes up to $3m in incentives.

Jets are signing former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jets GM Joe Douglas was a Ravens’ scout in 2008, when Baltimore drafted Flacco in round one. Now Flacco will rejoin Douglas, and compete for the backup job when he’s healthy and ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020

The Jets spent a fourth-round pick in last month's draft on Florida International quarterback James Morgan, with journeyman David Fales and youngster Mike White still on the roster.

Flacco is still recovering from surgery to repair a neck injury that limited him to eight games last season, his only one with the Denver Broncos.

Flacco missed the last seven games of 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens after suffering torn ligaments in his left knee.

Joe Flacco’s 1-year deal with the Jets is worth $1.5 million that with incentives can bring it to $4.5 million, per source. https://t.co/VDrmdz4yfM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020

The 18th overall pick out of Delaware in 2008, Flacco did not make a Pro Bowl in his 11 seasons with the Ravens but made 15 postseason starts, guiding Baltimore to the 2012 title with one of the best playoff runs in league history.

Flacco threw multiple touchdown passes in each of the Ravens' four playoff games that season. He finished the postseason with a record-tying 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 117.2 passer rating.

Flacco threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl XLVII and was named the game's MVP as the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

The Audubon, New Jersey native has 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in his career but has just 70 touchdown passes to 51 interceptions since 2015.