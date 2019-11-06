Struggling New York Jets Get Le'Veon Bell Injury Boost

Le'Veon Bell has suffered no structural damage to his injured leg, handing the New York Jets a much-needed boost.

Head coach Adam Gase revealed the star running back should be fit enough to face crosstown rivals the New York Giants on Sunday.

Bell missed practice on Wednesday as planned due to the problem, but Gase explained the MRI he underwent on his knee and ankle came back with good results.

The three-time All-Pro selection required medical attention in the aftermath of the Jets' painful 26-18 defeat to the previously winless Miami Dolphins last week, where he rushed for 66 yards from 17 attempts and added eight catches for 55 yards.

"It was nothing structural or anything like that on the MRI," Gase said. "He is pretty sore, he kind of took a weird hit late in the game and it didn't really hit him until almost a day later. He didn't say anything after the game, it was not until Monday morning when he was real sore.

"He was trying to practice [Wednesday], we were discouraging that and we thought it would not be the right thing to do. He finally [agreed] he should probably stay inside. I think he's going to be all right, he is just really sore right now."

Major free agency acquisition Bell is yet to have the desired impact for a Jets team who have sunk to 1-7 for the season.

Having signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal after sitting out 2018 amid a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell has totalled 415 rushing yards in eight starts with one touchdown at a career-low average of 3.3. He has added 242 receiving yards and a further score.

The Jets' upcoming opponents are also enduring a 2019 campaign that is falling well short of expectations, with the Giants holding a 2-7 record.