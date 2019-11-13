Jets CEO Gives Full Support To Gase

New York Jets chairman and chief executive officer Christopher Johnson has confirmed Adam Gase will stay on as the team's coach in 2020.

The Jets have struggled so far in 2019 and are 2-7 nine games into Gase's first season at the helm.

However, despite acknowledging the frustration at the Jets' form, Johnson insists Gase has his full support.

Coach Gase speaks to the media before Wednesday's practice of Redskins week. https://t.co/vrFiqigGgZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 13, 2019

"I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches here," Johnson told reporters at practice on Wednesday.

"Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of Sam [Darnold]. He has Joe [Douglas'] trust. He has my trust. He's a good man. He's a good coach.

"It's the trust that I see, seeing him work with Sam, just as a small portion of this question, gives me a lot of confidence.

"Seeing him work with Joe, it's a whole new dynamic in this building. It's a really positive dynamic. They have the same vision for this team.

"There are a number of reasons but those are two really big ones I felt confident about Adam as our coach going forward."

New York also struggled last season, finishing last in the AFC East standings with a 4-12 record.

Gase's next task will be to inspire his team – which overcame the New York Giants in a rivalry game last time out – on the road against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.