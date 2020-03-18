Hopkins Downplays Rift With O'Brien

DeAndre Hopkins insisted claims against his former head coach Bill O'Brien are being "blown way out of proportion".

All-Pro wide receiver Hopkins was traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in a stunning move by O'Brien.

O'Brien, unlike most head coaches, operates without a general manager and has control over the roster.

He has received significant criticism in the wake of the trade, which saw the Texans net a meagre return of a second-round draft pick and running back David Johnson.

Reports of tension between Hopkins and O'Brien were expanded on by former Dallas Cowboys receiver and pundit Michael Irvin in an appearance on ESPN on Wednesday.

Irvin claimed a meeting between O'Brien and Hopkins led to their relationship deteriorating, and presented a range of allegations about what was said in their talks.

However, reacting in a post on Twitter, Hopkins wrote: "This is being blown way out of proportion.

"As I've said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O'Brien and that will not change.

"Now, I'm ready to play for the Cardinals."