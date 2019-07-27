Green Injures Ankle At Bengals Camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has reportedly suffered an ankle injury during the first week of camp.

Green was carted off the field on Saturday, but the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

The initial reports from NFL media say Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl player and staple in Cincinnati's offense, suffered a sprained ankle.

Green will undergo an MRI to confirm the diagnosis.

The 30-year-old is coming into his ninth year in the NFL, all of which have been spent with the Bengals, but he has been prone to injury as of late.

Green had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his toe in December, causing him to miss the final five weeks of last season.

The Bengals remain hopeful after this most recent setback.

"You don’t want to assume anything, but I think we’re going to be okay." coach Zac Taylor said.