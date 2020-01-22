Eli Manning to Announce Retirement After 16 NFL Seasons

Eli Manning, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the New York Giants, is to retire from the NFL.

In an official statement, the NFL franchise said Manning "will announce his retirement Friday, ending a 16-year career spent entirely with the team he joined in a draft-day trade in 2004."

No one did it better than 𝟏𝟎 #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/8PZCGMlnG9 — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

During his glittering career, Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins against the New England Patriots, and was named MVP on both occasions.

He threw 57,023 passing yards (seventh of all time) and completed 366 passing touch downs.