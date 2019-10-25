Chiefs To Face Packers Without Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has failed to win his fitness battle for the Kansas City Chiefs' clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Chiefs quarterback dislocated his right kneecap in Thursday's 30-6 triumph over the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes returned to practice in the week, going through throwing and individual drills, although back-up Matt Moore got the majority of reps.

The Chiefs had left open the possibility that Mahomes could play in Week 8, but they have not been willing to put a timeline on his return.

"He just wasn't ready," coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday. "He needs a little bit of time here."

Earlier in the week, Reid had said: "I think you just go off how he feels, and what the doctors say. I know people want a time. I don’t think you can do that with this injury."

Mahomes suffered the injury in the first half of Week 7's matchup and underwent an MRI exam that revealed there was no significant ligament damage.

Moore, a 12-year veteran back-up, will continue to fill the void. He stepped in after Mahomes got injured, completing 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown.