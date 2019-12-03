Carolina Panthers Fire Coach Ron Rivera

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Ron Rivera following a run of one win in six games.

Official team statement:

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera, owner David Tepper announced Tuesday.

Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator. “I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Tepper said.

“I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Rivera was named the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers history in 2011, and earned a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason mark. In nine seasons, Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles. “We are going to take a comprehensive and thorough review of our football operation to make sure we are structured for long-term sustained success,” continued Tepper. “Our vision is to find the right mix of old-school discipline and toughness with modern and innovative processes. We will consider a wide range of football executives to complement our current football staff. One change that we will implement is hiring an assistant general manager and vice president of football operations.

We all must recognize that this is the first step in a process, but we are committed to building and maintaining a championship culture for our team and our fans.”