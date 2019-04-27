Cardinals Trade Rosen To Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has been traded to the Miami Dolphins.

The deal gives new Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was an evaluator and coach for the Patriots, the kind of high-football-IQ player New England value.

“It was an opportunity to add more competition and talent at the position in terms of creating that competitive environment,” - GM Chris Grier



Read More >> https://t.co/WMO8DZ4ox9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 27, 2019

What became clear after the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray first overall in Thursday's first round was that Rosen was not going to be a Cardinal when the 2019 season began.

As if to emphasise the point himself, Rosen unfollowed his employer's accounts on social media on Friday.

Rosen's move was confirmed as he was sent to the Dolphins in exchange for their 62nd pick, which the Cardinals used to select wide receiver Andy Isabella, and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

The Dolphins reportedly had been doing homework on Rosen and watching his tape. They passed on a quarterback in the first round and acquiring Rosen could accelerate their rebuild. Jake Rudock and Luke Falk are the only quarterbacks on the team's depth chart.

Dolphins Live: GM Chris Grier meets with the media. >> #NFLDraft from April 25-27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/Y7adKix7nh — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 27, 2019

Rosen has been at the center of trade rumours for months, as Arizona moved closer to taking Murray with the top pick.

Arizona selected Rosen out of UCLA with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He completed 55.2 per cent of his passes and threw for 11 touchdowns, along with 14 interceptions, in 14 games as a rookie playing behind a bad offensive line and with virtually no rushing attack.

The Cardinals finished 2018 with a 3-13 record and missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season. They fired former coach Steve Wilks in late December and later hired Kliff Kingsbury.