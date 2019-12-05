Can Newton To Undergo Foot Surgery

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have foot surgery next week, confirmed interim head coach Perry Fewell.

Newton has been on the injured reserve list since November, with a foot injury restricting the former NFL MVP to just two appearances this season.

Now, the 30-year-old will go under the knife in a bid to rectify the issue.

Perry Fewell is at the podium https://t.co/T1xnLe8MXt — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 4, 2019

"I know he will have a procedure sometime next week," Fewell told reporters on Wednesday. "That's as far as I can go with it.

"I have no further information than he's having a procedure," Fewell added.

Fewell fronted the media midweek after stepping in as interim coach following Ron Rivera's sacking in Carolina.

Rivera was relieved of his duties after nearly nine seasons at the helm following a run of just one win in six games that dropped the Panthers to 5-7.

"I had fun today," Fewell said. "Instead of talking to just the Dbs [defensive backs], I got a chance to talk to the offensive line, got a chance to talk to the kickers, the punters, so I had fun today in that sense that I was able to communicate and hopefully impact more than just the area that I had been coaching.

"I thought it just came very natural the things that I saw that we needed to work on, and I spoke about those things not only to the players, but the coaches."

"The NFL is about opportunity," he continued. "You don't want to get the opportunity this way, but I am granted that opportunity and I've got to make the most of that while I have this chance."

The Panthers will play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, looking to snap a four-game losing streak.