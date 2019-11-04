Injured Butler 'Possibly' Out For Rest of Titans' Season

Malcolm Butler could miss the remainder of the Tennessee Titans' season after suffering a wrist injury in Sunday's defeat to the Carolina Panthers.

Cornerback Butler left the game late in the second quarter after being beat to a touchdown pass from Kyle Allen by Curtis Samuel, which put the Panthers 17-0 up.

Carolina eventually triumphed 30-20, leaving the Titans with a 4-5 record.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on Monday revealed Butler will sit out the Week 10 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked if Butler could miss the rest of the season, Vrabel told a news conference: "That's a possibility.

"He's not going to make it this week, so I would say it's probably not good."