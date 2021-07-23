Buccaneers Receive Gigantic Super Bowl Rings

NFL players, as a rule, tend to be rather large men. Even taking that into consideration, the rings the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received Thursday for winning Super Bowl LV were something to behold.

The rings, which were presented in a private ceremony, feature 319 diamonds as a nod to the 31-9 final score of the Bucs' triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

“This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.” -@TomBrady pic.twitter.com/pvsaDET8w1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021

The top of each ring twists off to reveal a rendering of Raymond James Stadium, where Tampa Bay became the first team to win a Super Bowl on their home field, and engraved scores from all of the Bucs' playoff games.

Beyond that first-of-its-kind feature, the rings are striking for their sheer size, dwarfing the fingers of the Super Bowl champs.

"They're not so much rings, they're more like trophies that you wear on your finger," Brady said in a video released by the team. "This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made."

That's saying something for a man who now has seven of them.

Brady and other Bucs players had an input in the rings' design, with the final result a collaborative product that packs as much symbolism as possible into a piece of jewelry.

"You accomplish something of that magnitude, you want to be able to show for it," said linebacker Devin White.