Brees Confirms 2020 Return

Drew Brees has confirmed he will return for the 2020 NFL season.

The quarterback is poised to enter free agency but looks set to sign fresh terms with the New Orleans Saints after the 41-year-old revealed he will eschew retirement and play on for a 20th season in the league.

He posted on Instagram: "My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let's make another run at it!"

Last season Brees helped the Saints to a 13-3 record despite missing five games with a thumb injury.

He threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 11 regular-season games. However, the Saints suffered a shock 26-20 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The former Chargers quarterback joined the Saints in 2006 as a free agent after five seasons with the then San Diego franchise. Brees led the Saints to their only Lombardi Trophy with victory in Super Bowl XLIV at the end of the 2009 season.

He owns the NFL records for career passing yards, completions, touchdown passes and highest career completion percentage.

Brees' performance against the Vikings was overshadowed by that of backup Taysom Hill, who completed the game's longest pass, ran for 50 yards and caught a touchdown pass in just 23 offensive snaps.

Hill, who will be a restricted free agent when the new league year starts in March, has expressed a desire to earn a starting quarterback job.

Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 in his time as starter in Brees' injury-enforced absence and is expected to draw significant interest when he enters the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.