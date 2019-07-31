Brady: "Talk To Mr. Kraft" About New Contract

Tom Brady is unsure about his future at the New England Patriots but is hopeful of continuing his career with the franchise.

Quarterback Brady won his sixth Super Bowl with the team in February and is entering the final year of his contract.

This season will be the 41-year-old's 20th in the NFL, and though he is hopeful his stay at the Patriots will continue, he acknowledged the decision is not in his hands.

"It was a great off-season, but now it's time for football." pic.twitter.com/Q2oO2hdaOw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2019

Speaking at the Patriots' training camp on Wednesday, he said: "I've had such a great experience over a lot of years.

"I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000. I play for a great coach in [Bill] Belichick, and [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and I have a great working relationship.

"I love [owner] Mr [Robert] Kraft and his family. We've had just incredible success. Hopefully we can keep it going.

"We're all day-to-day if you think about it. None of us are really promised anything. I'm trying to do the best I can do today and just let those things sort themselves out."

When asked if he believed he deserved a new deal, Brady said with a grin: "I don't know. That's up for talk show debate.

"What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk to Mr Kraft, come on. No, like I said, we've got a great relationship so we'll see how it goes."

One thing Brady did make clear, though, is that it is difficult for him to imagine life after football.

"I'm enjoying it," Brady said. "You know, every year has its different challenges, and it's like a day like this, we've got to keep grinding through them.

"It's hot, we've been at it for a week or two, and we've got to find ways to make improvements. That's what this time of year is all about.

"I love playing ball, so to still be out here at 41 – soon to be 42 – it's a pretty great thing for me."