Brady "Patient" On Free Agency Decision

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is trying to remain patient while his future remains unclear.

The six-time Super Bowl winner is due to hit free agency for the first time in his career after two glorious decades as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback.

As it stands, Brady would officially become a free agent on March 18 and the 42-year-old is not expected to be short of suitors should he fail to reach an agreement with the Patriots.

.@TB12sports How much do we make on our Julian Edelman merchandise? I assume this all evens out? https://t.co/m4i38JCBDq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2020

In a conversation with Dana White that was livestreamed on Instagram, the UFC president tried to persuade Brady to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Brady did not discuss the possibility he could end up with the Silver and Black in 2020, he did reveal he has been trying hard to just let the process play out.

"I know it's been a lot of patience for me," Brady said.

"And obviously being where I've been for 20 years, it's been an amazing experience and I don't know what the future holds right now.

"I'm just trying to be patient through this process. It's my first time going through it. And, in the meantime, I'm going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10-12 days and we've got a little vacation planned, which I’m looking forward to."

The Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers have all been mooted as possible landing spots for Brady.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is doing his best to get Brady to stay with New England after releasing merchandise with the slogan "Stay! Tom 2020. A quarterback you can trust".