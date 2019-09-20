Brady Furious Over "Ridiculous" Penalties In NFL

While Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II was turning heads on Thursday, Tom Brady supposedly stopped watching midway through the first half.

The New England Patriots quarterback was frustrated with the referees during the clash between the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!! #TENvsJAC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019

Brady tweeted his frustrations at the referees, stating he was turning the game off.

"I'm turning off this game I can't watch these ridiculous penalties anymore," he wrote.

This was after he already sounded off on the officials.

"Just let us play!!!!," he wrote, in part.

The Jaguars took a 14-0 lead in the first half against the Titans.