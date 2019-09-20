Belichick Refuses To Talk About Brown Allegations

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick cut a news conference short after refusing to answer questions about Antonio Brown.

The Patriots' wide receiver has been embroiled in controversy since his arrival in Foxborough, with the 31-year-old's former personal trainer having accused Brown of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, while a second unidentified woman has also made allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Happy to answer any football questions, but I'm done with the rest."



Belichick walks away from a presser, not wanting to answer more Antonio Brown questions following his opening remarks



Brown has strongly denied the allegations through his attorney and he opted against discussing the matter further when he was questioned on Thursday in his first public comments since the allegations.

It emerged late on Thursday that the anonymous woman alleges Brown has sent threatening text messages to her following the accusations.

Belichick began his media conference on Friday with a statement on the Patriots' upcoming encounter with the New York Jets, before addressing Brown's situation.

"I know there are questions about Antonio," Belichick said. "We take all the situations with our team very seriously.

"There are some things we're looking into, but I'm not going to have any comment on any off-the-field situations or questions on that. Anything about football, I'm happy to answer."