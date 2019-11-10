Agent Expects Antonio Brown to Play Again This Season

Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus is confident the wide receiver will play again in 2019.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots earlier in the season amid allegations of sexual assault against the 31-year-old.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver has claimed he has quit the NFL on several occasions, though has subsequently backtracked on those comments and is now seemingly pushing for a return.

However, it has been reported a return in 2019 is unlikely, with Brown scheduled to meet with the NFL on Thursday to address the allegations he faces.

"[I'm] confident Antonio will play again this season," Rosenhaus told ESPN when asked to comment on the reports.

"I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week, and I expect he will be signed shortly after that."

Brown has only played in one game this season, in the Patriots' Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins.