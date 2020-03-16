Stephen Curry is clearly missing playing as the season remains suspended.

The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the players are obviously missing being in action if responses to a question from Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie are anything to go by.

Dinwiddie wrote on Twitter: "Any @NBA players going to @YouTube to watch their own highlights due to withdrawals?"

Golden State Warriors star Curry replied: "At least twice a day."

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for coronavirus, wrote: "From rookie year to this year."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday he expected the NBA hiatus to last at least a month.