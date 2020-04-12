Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker defeated team-mate Deandre Ayton to win the NBA 2K20 charity tournament.

Congrats to @DevinBook on becoming the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament Champion! 2K, the NBA and NBPA are all contributing a $100,000 donation in Devin's name to Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank Network in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts. #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Fsiv56WEgE — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020

With the NBA postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, a charity tournament has been put together to raise money in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

And Booker received the $100,000 cheque to donate to charity after taking down Ayton in the best-of-three final on Saturday.

Booker – seeded fifth for the tournament – won game one 72-62 using the Houston Rockets against Ayton's Los Angeles Lakers.

In game two, Booker selected the Denver Nuggets and triumphed 74-62 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Undefeated tournament. Thanks to 2K for putting this on. Lots of good competition out here," Booker said afterwards.

Earlier in the day, Booker had beaten Clippers star Montrezl Harrell in the first semi-final clash.

Meanwhile, Ayton – the 10th seed – upstaged Clippers guard Patrick Beverley to set up an all-Suns decider.