Nine additional NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced in a statement on Monday.

The NBA has not released the names of the most recent cases.

Since the NBA began its round of testing on June 23, a total of 25 players have been found to have COVID-19 out of the 344 that were tested. The league also said that 10 of a possible 884 team staff members have been found to have the virus.

The league statement said that anyone associated with the NBA who has tested positive for coronavirus will be quarantined "until they satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and have been cleared by a physician."

The announcement of the additional cases comes four weeks before the NBA is scheduled to resume its season with 22 teams in Orlando, Florida.

Most of the teams' 35-person traveling parties are scheduled to arrive in Orlando within the next week for training camp.

Several marquee players have been among those in the league who have had COVID-19 or are currently dealing with the illness.

Some of the most notable names previously to have tested positive are Nikola Jokic and coach Mike Malone of the Denver Nuggets, the Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon, the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie, Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker of the Sacramento Kings, and Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

Gobert, whose positive test was the first in the NBA and halted the season on March 11, said last week he still has not fully recovered from the illness and continues to suffer from a diminished sense of smell.