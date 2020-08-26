All three NBA playoff games on Wednesday were postponed amid protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the United States.

The player protest began with the Milwaukee Bucks deciding they would not participate in Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020