The NBA playoffs will return on Saturday after "productive conversation" amid protests that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were postponed following the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to go on strike before Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

Joint NBA and NBPA statement: pic.twitter.com/EFp6fG9oZs — NBA (@NBA) August 28, 2020

The Bucks took a stand after Blake, a black man, was repeatedly shot in the back by police in the team's home state of Wisconsin.

Players around the league backed Milwaukee's stance, the latest demonstration against police brutality and racial inequality, with the Black Lives Matter movement coming to the fore in May when George Floyd died in police custody.

Several other sporting events followed the NBA's lead and were postponed as players protested, but the playoffs will now resume this weekend.