The Los Angeles Lakers announced their team are currently symptom-free after two players tested positive for coronavirus.
On March 19, NBA franchise the Lakers revealed a pair of unnamed players contracted COVID-19 amid the pandemic.
But after completing a 14-day home isolation prescribed by team physicians, no Lakers players are showing symptoms.
The Lakers players today completed the 14-day home isolation that was prescribed by team physicians, and the players are all currently symptom-free of COVID-19.— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 31, 2020
The health and safety guidelines set by government officials will continue to be followed by the Lakers.
Coronavirus continues to disrupt sport – including the NBA which is on hiatus – across the globe as countries try to contain COVID-19.
Deaths have exceeded 42,000 globally, with more than 856,800 confirmed cases.