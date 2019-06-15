Steve Kerr believes the Golden State Warriors are going to look "a lot different" next season following their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Golden State's three-peat bid was ended on Thursday after the Raptors dethroned the Warriors with a 4-2 series victory.

Stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson suffered serious injuries in the Finals and are expected to miss a majority of next season.

Warriors head coach Kerr addressed the uncertainty heading into 2019-20, telling reporters: "Our team is going to look a lot different next year.

Durant will be out at least a year recovering from a ruptured Achilles, while Thompson attempts to bounce back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

This means two All-Stars will be missing from the Warriors' starting line-up for a while. Durant could decline the player option in his contract, and Kerr is unsure what the two-time NBA Finals MVP is thinking.

"I have no idea what Kevin's going to do. I know we all want him back," Kerr said.

And then there is DeMarcus Cousins, who missed a large chunk of 2018-19 recovering from a torn Achilles only to tear his quadricep in the first round of the playoffs.

While Cousins returned for the Finals, he was inconsistent and his one-year rental playing for the veteran minimum is over.

Kerr encouraged the big man to seek a more lucrative deal elsewhere, but said he could be welcome back again if he wanted to stay.

"I could absolutely foresee a place for DeMarcus here if he wants to come back," Kerr said.

When asked if this was the end of Golden State's dynasty, Kerr responded "No. I don't think in those terms."

Golden State's roster will be headlined by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green next season, but they are reportedly still prepared to give max offers to Durant and Thompson, despite their injuries. The Warriors are preparing for a fresh start in the city of San Francisco and it may be the beginning of a new era for the franchise.