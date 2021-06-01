After fighting through a knee injury to start Sunday's game, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is in question for Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis injured his groin just before halftime of Game 4 and missed the second half of the Lakers' 100-92 loss that levelled the series at 2-2.

Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis is going to be listed as questionable with the strained groin that was confirmed with an MRI. They’ll evaluate him daily to determine his availability. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 31, 2021

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Monday that scans confirmed Davis suffered a strained groin.

Davis as questionable for Tuesday's game in Phoenix, but Vogel said the eight-time All-Star will do everything he can to ensure he is on the court.

"I mean, these guys, they're great competitors," Vogel said.

"They're always going to say, 'I'm ignoring this. I'm going to be in there.' So, we'll just see.

"That's what his mindset is, like any competitor, but we'll see what the groin feels like tomorrow and we'll make a smart decision. But he's in good spirits."

Davis previously hurt his knee in Game 3, though he continued to play, and vowed to reporters that there was "no chance" he would miss the next game.

The severity of his latest injury is unclear, but little-used forward Markieff Morris tweeted the word "opportunity" Monday, indicating he sees a chance for some court time after playing only 12 minutes in the first four games.

Vogel declined to say what his plans might be should Davis not be able to play Tuesday.

On the positive side, Vogel said he was "hopeful" guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will return to the lineup after missing Game 4 with a knee injury.