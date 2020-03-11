Stephen Curry is due to make his comeback from flu when the Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr has confirmed.

Two-time MVP Curry only returned from a broken hand that had kept him out for four months when he suited up against the Toronto Raptors last week.

However, the Warriors then revealed their star guard was suffering from flu and he has missed back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers as a result.

Curry's return coincides with the news San Francisco is banning all large gatherings of more than 1,000 people for the next two weeks as the Bay Area following the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid. pic.twitter.com/DMpO71ocvg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

As such, all events at the Chase Center through 21 March will be canceled or postponed, including Curry's comeback game on Thursday.

"Been in this league for a very long time and never had to deal with anything like this so it'll be different, it'll be weird," Curry said.

"I obviously understand the perspective and the decision in terms of trying to do our part to stop the spread and keep people safe first and foremost and deal with the repercussions of what that means going forward."