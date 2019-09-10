Argentina ended Serbia's hopes of glory at the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday, while Spain progressed to the last four at the expense of Poland.

Facundo Campazzo starred for Argentina in their 97-87 victory in the opening quarter-final, scoring 18 points, providing 12 assists and also grabbing six rebounds.

As for 2006 champions Spain, they prevailed 90-78 against Poland in a notable outing for Ricky Rubio.

Wednesday sees the other two last-eight games, with the United States taking on France before Australia meet the Czech Republic.

SCOLA STARS AS SERBIA FALL SHORT

Led by Luis Scola's 20 points, Argentina put paid to Serbia's hopes of going one better than their runner-up finish in 2014. Instead, the much-fancied European nation will not even leave China with a medal.

Two-time champions Serbia trailed for much of the contest but fought hard to hold the lead early in the fourth quarter - only for their opponents to hit back in impressive fashion.

Nicolas Laprovittola and Scola both converted from the foul line after scoring on two-point plays, making the score 87-76 with a little over three minutes remaining.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (21 points) cut the gap down to 91-85 with a three-pointer, only for Campazzo to respond with a successful jump shot at the other end. The reliable Scola then hit a pair of free throws in the closing seconds, allowing Argentina's fans inside the venue to start the celebrations early.

RUBIO REACHES RECORD

Spain shut down Poland dangerman Mateusz Ponitka - who was held to just two points in the opening half - as they eased into the final four.

Rubio had 19 points but his playmaking skills were the major story in Spain's triumph. The point guard moved past Pablo Prigioni's tally of 106 on the all-time assist list for the competition, the record-breaking moment coming when he found Juancho Hernangomez for a three-pointer in the second quarter.

A.J. Slaughter scored 19 for plucky Poland, who had surprised many in making it to the knockout rounds after qualifying ahead of Russia and Venezuela from Group I.