76ers Lose Embiid In Game 4 Loss To Wizards

Joel Embiid left Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers-Washington Wizards NBA playoff series early due to a right knee injury.

The Philadelphia star landed awkwardly after driving to the basket for a shot attempt with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter Monday.

Embiid remained in the game until 36.5 seconds remained in the period, then walked up the tunnel to the locker room.

He did not return to the court, and the team announced at the start of the second half that he would miss the rest of the game with right knee soreness.

Philadelphia led by as many as 11 before Embiid's injury, but their fortunes began to fade when he went out and the Wizards took their first lead of the game just before half-time.

While Philadelphia has a comfortable 3-0 series edge, they will not want to be without Embiid for an extended period.

Their star made 14 of 18 shots from the field in scoring 36 points in Game 3.

He had eight points and six rebounds before departing Monday.