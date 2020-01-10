Westbrook Thanks Fans In Emotional OKC Return

Russell Westbrook felt like he was back at home as he was given a rousing reception on his return to Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The 2016-17 NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star was given a standing ovation before the Houston Rockets were beaten 113-92 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

There were chants of "MVP" for Westbrook from the Thunder faithful in his first appearance at his old stomping ground since ending an 11-year spell with Oklahoma to join the Rockets last year.

Westbrook scored a game-high 34 points and although he was unable to make a winning return, the point guard savoured the welcome he was given, with a tribute video also played in recognition of the huge impact he made for the Thunder.

"Man, some things you can't put into words, just because I've been here so long, so many great memories, great people," Westbrook said.

Home.



"Obviously, the best fans in the world, because they come with it, and tonight they came with it.

"The organisation, Sam [Presti], Mr. [Clay] Bennett, they do an amazing job of just making you feel home. And I felt like I was home."

Westbrook added: "It's special. It's a very, very special thing that meant a lot to me, honestly.

"Coming back here, just making me feel that I was very, very appreciated."