Español
Keep beIN
NBA

Warriors Star Durant A Game-Time Decision For Game 5

Out since May 9, Kevin Durant took part in a full shootaround ahead of a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Kevin Durant has been listed as a game-time decision for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, said Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors star has been sidelined since suffering a calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals on May 9.

He missed the entirety of the Western Conference Finals and has been absent for every game of the NBA Finals series with the Toronto Raptors, in which the Warriors face elimination after going down 3-1.

Durant was listed as questionable on Sunday after being cleared to practice for the first time since the injury.

 

He went through a full shootaround ahead of Monday's game before receiving further treatment on his calf.

Before going down with the injury, Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists through 11 playoff games. He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the regular season.

The Warriors have gone 6-3 in Durant's absence during the postseason, though all three defeats have been against the Raptors, who have a chance to claim their first NBA title in front of a home crowd on Monday.

NBA Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant
Previous Former Red Sox Star David Ortiz Recovering From Gu
Read
Former Red Sox Star David Ortiz Recovering From Gun Shot
Next Tony Parker Retires From NBA After 18 Seasons
Read
Tony Parker Retires From NBA After 18 Seasons

Latest Stories