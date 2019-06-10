Warriors Star Durant A Game-Time Decision For Game 5

Kevin Durant has been listed as a game-time decision for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, said Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors star has been sidelined since suffering a calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals on May 9.

He missed the entirety of the Western Conference Finals and has been absent for every game of the NBA Finals series with the Toronto Raptors, in which the Warriors face elimination after going down 3-1.

Durant was listed as questionable on Sunday after being cleared to practice for the first time since the injury.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant went through shootaround this morning, then did a session with the athletic trainers.

Kerr: “we’ll list him as a gametime decision but he looked good. We’ll see where it goes.” Says if KD plays, he won’t have a minutes restriction. pic.twitter.com/BuTtqXbi3s — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2019

He went through a full shootaround ahead of Monday's game before receiving further treatment on his calf.

Before going down with the injury, Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists through 11 playoff games. He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the regular season.

The Warriors have gone 6-3 in Durant's absence during the postseason, though all three defeats have been against the Raptors, who have a chance to claim their first NBA title in front of a home crowd on Monday.