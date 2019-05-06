Warriors Center Cousins Could Return In Playoffs – Kerr

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said there remains a possibility that DeMarcus Cousins could return at some point during the NBA playoffs.

Cousins has been recovering from a torn left quadriceps muscle, which he suffered in the Warriors' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

He began his rehab program earlier this month, and Kerr initially said it was "highly unlikely" the 28-year-old center would return during the postseason.

However, Kerr provided an update on Sunday regarding Cousins as he revealed there is a good chance the big man will be able to return as the Warriors make a run at another championship.

"He's coming along pretty well and so we'll just wait and see," Kerr told reporters. "He's had just normal progression from the injury."

Steve Kerr said it’s possible DeMarcus Cousins (quad) and Damian Jones (pectoral muscle) could return in the playoffs. Jones will be cleated for contact work I’m coming days: pic.twitter.com/aNt5aV9O9B — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 5, 2019

Cousins, who finished the regular season averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game, suffered the injury when he fell chasing down a loose ball on a fast break in the first quarter of Golden State's Game 2 matchup with Los Angeles.

Kerr also said center Damian Jones is expected to be cleared for contact next week and it is possible Jones could be back soon. Jones has not played since suffering a torn pectoral in December.

The Warriors eliminated the Clippers in six games and won their first two games against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals. However, they lost Game 3 in overtime. Houston and Golden State will meet in Game 4 on Monday.