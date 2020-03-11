Warriors And Nets To Play In Empty Arena

The Golden State Warriors have confirmed their NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday shall be played behind closed doors.

Amid fears over the spread of coronavirus, a plethora of sporting events across the globe have been either postponed or cancelled, while matches are also being played without fans present.

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

That will be the case for the clash between the Warriors and the Nets at Chase Center, with the team confirming there will be no fans in attendance.

The Warriors' decision follows on from the City and County of San Francisco announcing on Wednesday that any gatherings of 1,000 people or more would be prohibited for two weeks in an attempt to combat the spread of the virus.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," a statement from the Warriors read.

Earlier this week, the Indian Wells tennis tournament – one of the most prestigious events on the ATP and WTA tours – due to be held this week in California, was postponed due to coronavirus.