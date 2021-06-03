Vanessa Bryant Questions Nike Over MAMBACITA Leak

Vanessa Bryant has some serious questions for Nike.

The widow of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of a sneaker she says she designed as a tribute to her daughter Gianna - a version of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro she says was never approved for public release.

According to Bryant, the sneakers were intended for the newly launched MAMBACITA line, a collection she created to generate proceeds for the Mambacita Sports Foundation, created in Gianna's memory.



