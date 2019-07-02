Thompson: "Never A Doubt" About Returning To Warriors

Klay Thompson said there was "never a doubt" he would remain with the Golden State Warriors.

According to multiple reports, Golden State sharpshooter and impending free agent Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190million contract with the team.

The five-time All-Star appeared to confirm fresh terms had been settled with a post on Instagram.

Thompson uploaded an expletive-laden clip from the film 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and added the caption: "There was never a doubt. #warrior4life"

Thompson finished the season averaging 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 78 games. He has been a consistent offensive presence for the Warriors, knocking down 41.9 per cent of his three-point attempts over his eight-year career.

His 2018-19 season came to an awful end when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which ended in defeat to the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson is expected to miss the majority of the 2019-20 season.