Smart Agree To Four-Year Contract Extension With Celtics

Marcus Smart will stay with the Boston Celtics for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a four-year extension.

Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a maximum-value four-year contract extension. 

Smart will make $77million in the deal, which begins with the 2022-23 NBA season, according to reports by ESPN and The Athletic. 

Smart posted a video of highlights from his Celtics career on his Instagram page Monday with the comment "Let's go 4 more..."

The 27-year-old has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Celtics after they selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft. 

He averaged a career-best 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game last season.

Smart is set to make $14.3m next season, the last in his existing deal. 

 

