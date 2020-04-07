Silver: "It's Impossible" For NBA To Make Plans

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league will not be able to make any decisions about possibly completing the 2019-20 season until May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed at least 74,600 people worldwide.

Speaking on the NBA's Twitter account on Monday, Silver said there are too many different factors to consider with coronavirus to formulate a potential plan of resuming the campaign.

"Essentially, what I've told my folks over the last week is that we just should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions," Silver said. "And I don't think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be."

Silver said the league is looking at many different scenarios at restarting the season amid the possibility of heading straight into the playoffs when and if the campaign resumes.

But with so many questions regarding coronavirus, it is impossible to make any plans.

"Sitting here today, I know less than I did then [when the league was postponed last month]," he said.