Raptors Overcome Warriors In Game 1 Of NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors claimed a 118-109 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Toronto took down the two-time defending champions at Scotiabank Arena and now hold a 1-0 series lead.

And the Raptors owed much of their success in Game 1 to Pascal Siakam.

The 25-year-old forward scored a team-high 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting and was virtually unstoppable getting into the paint, even when Draymond Green was on him.

Pascal Siakam (32 PTS, 14-17 FGM) makes 11 CONSECUTIVE field goals, lifting the Raptors over GSW in Game 1 of the NBA Finals!



Game 2: Sunday (6/2), 8:00pm/et, ABC & TSN pic.twitter.com/R3TvX8C2mg — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2019

"We've got a lot of bodies, we've got guys just willing to move and play defense and we use it to our advantage," Siakam told ESPN after the game.

"We're doing a pretty decent job, there are some possessions there where we made some mistakes, but for the most part we played solid."

Siakam's performance was needed as Kawhi Leonard was not at his best, constantly double teamed and trapped outside the arc by the Warriors.

Despite that focus on Leonard, he still scored 23 points and added eight rebounds and five assists in the win.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points on eight-of-18 shooting.

Klay Thompson finished with 21 points.

Game 2 is in Toronto on Sunday.