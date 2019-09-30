Español
NBA

Paul George Targets November for Clippers Return After Shoulder Surgeries

The six-time NBA All-Star will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' preseason to recover from an operation on his right rotator cuff.

Los Angeles Clippers recruit Paul George is targeting a November return after undergoing surgeries on both of his shoulders.

George – acquired by the Clippers in the offseason to team up with Kawhi Leonard – had an operation on his right rotator cuff in May, while he also had minor surgery to repair a partial tear of his left labrum in June.

The six-time NBA All-Star added he has "a little ways to go" as he continues his rehabilitation.

"I'm where I want to be right now at this point in the season almost starting," George told ESPN's SportsCenter on Sunday. "I like where the progression is going."

 

George added: "I will be out of the preseason. As of now, I'll be out of October fully, but who knows? We'll see. In the November range is our target date."

George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 77 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

The 29-year-old had wanted out of Oklahoma City after just two seasons with the Thunder and he moved to the Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and draft picks.

The Clippers open their regular season against city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22.

