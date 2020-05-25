Patrick Ewing 'Getting Much Better' After Contracting COVID-19

NBA icon Patrick Ewing has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well after contracting coronavirus.

The 11-time All-Star revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating in hospital.

Ewing's son, Patrick Ewing Jr, gave a positive update on the Georgetown coach and New York Knicks great's condition on Monday.

He tweeted: "I want to thank all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis.

"My father is now home and getting much better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines.

"I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing won a national championship with Georgetown in 1984 and won gold medals with Team USA at the 1984 and 1992 Olympics.

The former Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic center was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.