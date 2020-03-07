Nets Split With Coach Kenny Atkinson

Head coach Kenny Atkinson has left the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced on Saturday.

Atkinson was appointed in 2016 in his first role as a senior coach and leaves the Nets with a 118-190 record.

The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually agreed to part ways. Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2020

Brooklyn lost in the first round of the playoffs last year, having failed to make the postseason in the prior two seasons, and subsequently brought in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Durant is yet to feature due to an Achilles rupture, however, and injuries have restricted Irving to just 20 games, with the Nets 28-34 and seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The team revealed Atkinson's departure had been "mutually agreed", with Jacque Vaughn stepping up as coach for the remainder of the season.

Nets GM Sean Marks addresses the media https://t.co/FoR3wzJujM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2020

General manager Sean Marks said in a statement: "After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organisation believes it is one that is necessary at this time.

"Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons.

"The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons."

Vaughn had been Atkinson's assistant, having previously had a 12-year NBA playing career - including two seasons with the Nets - and then coached the Orlando Magic.