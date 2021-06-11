Mitchell: Jazz "Elevated Their Game" Against Clippers In Game 2

Donovan Mitchell praised the Utah Jazz for taking the pressure off his shoulders in an outstanding team performance that earned a 117-111 victory at home to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz moved 2-0 ahead in their Western Conference semi-finals series, with All-Star Mitchell posting 37 points in a stellar display.

But he was not alone in producing the goods, with newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert contributing 13 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Utah.

"I don't feel like I have to go out there and do everything," said Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points in his playoff career, only behind LeBron James (28.7), Jerry West (29.1), Kevin Durant (29.2), Allen Iverson (29.7) and Michael Jordan (33.4).

"I think that's a credit to the guys we have on this team because they can go out there and make plays.

"Everybody's elevated their game."

Having played a leading role himself, Mitchell was keen to laud the impact of Bojan Bogdanovic, whose defensive efforts proved telling.

"Bojan's defense was superb," he said. "He's been taking that role and taking that challenge.

"We make jokes with him all the time and we look at Bojan and say, 'Hey, we pay you to shoot'."

Mitchell seemed to suffer a leg injury late in the contest that left him hobbling, although he dispelled any fitness concerns.

"I'm fine now," he said. "I walked in here and if you want me to sprint for you, I can. I'm good."

The result extended the Jazz's winning streak to six games – the team's longest unbeaten run in the playoffs since celebrating seven consecutive victories in 1998.

Kawhi Leonard and the fourth-ranked Clippers were looking to even the series by splitting Utah's homestand, but the visitors fell short in Game 2.

Reggie Jackson had a team-best 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting as Paul George (27 points and 10 rebounds) and Leonard (21 points) contributed.