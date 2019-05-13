Español
McCollum Leads Trail Blazers Past Nuggets In Game 7

CJ McCollum led the Portland Trail Blazers past the Denver Nuggets and into the Western Conference finals on Sunday night.

Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers edged the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 to move into the Western Conference finals on Sunday.

CJ McCollum (37 points and nine rebounds) led the Trail Blazers to a 100-96 win in the deciding game of the series in Denver.

 

The win moved Portland into the conference finals, where the Golden State Warriors await, for the first time since 2000.

McCollum's heroics were much-needed for the Trail Blazers as star Damian Lillard struggled, going three-of-17 for just 13 points, although he contributed 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a double-double of 29 points and 13 rebounds.

