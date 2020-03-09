Clippers Sign Free Agent Joakim Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed free agent and two-time All-Star Joakim Noah, the team announced on Monday.

Noah has been out of the NBA since leaving the Memphis Grizzlies at the end of last season.

The 2014 Defensive Player of the Year joined the Grizzlies in December 2018 after he was waived by the New York Knicks and played 42 times in 2018-19.

Noah, a 35-year-old center, averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his time in Memphis.

"Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner," said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. "His experience, acumen and toughness fit well in our locker room."

The 43-20 Clippers are second in the Western Conference but lost to rivals the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this season on Sunday.