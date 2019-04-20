Kawhi Leonard played through some adversity in the Toronto Raptors' win over the Orlando Magic on Friday.

The Raptors star logged 37 minutes despite missing his team's last two practices with an illness, coach Nick Nurse told reporters after Toronto's 98-93 win.

Leonard was not at his best but was reasonably productive against Orlando. He recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds on just five-of-19 shooting, which is far from his usual efficiency. He also forked over a game-high six turnovers.

"That was a gutsy performance by him," Nurse said after his team took a 2-1 series lead.

"He didn't practice the last couple of days, he hadn't been feeling that well and for him to go out there and fight through that and still play 37 minutes, I look down at this thing and I'm most proud of his 10 rebounds.

"He was just battling and it wasn't easy for him out there.

"Once again, I thought they played him very, very, very, very, very physical and he kept going in there and taking the hits and kept on playing."

Only Pascal Siakam (42) and Kyle Lowry (40) surpassed Leonard's time on the floor on Friday, and both of them recorded double-doubles.

In game two, Leonard exploded for 37 points on 15-of-22 shooting in a dominant 111-82 victory in Toronto. He will have until Sunday to rest up for game four.

The Raptors are hoping to entice Leonard into signing a long-term deal after the 2018-19 season. He was traded to Toronto by San Antonio this past offseason in a deal involving DeMar DeRozan, who was the face of the Raptors' franchise.