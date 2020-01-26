LeBron Passes Bryant To Go Third For Most NBA Points

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James moved past Kobe Bryant and into third for most all-time points in the NBA.

LeBron James gets to the bucket to move up to THIRD on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/almofNRKrg — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

James needed just 18 points to surpass Bryant during the Lakers' clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The star leapfrogged Bryant (33,643) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) have scored more NBA points than James.

James was averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds heading into the clash with the 76ers.