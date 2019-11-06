LeBron James Responds to Doubters After Triple-Double Display

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James poked fun at his doubters after posting his third consecutive triple-double in the NBA.

James became the first Laker with three straight triple-doubles in 32 years following Tuesday's 118-112 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as he became the first Lakers player to achieve the feat since Magic Johnson in 1987.

After a difficult first campaign in Los Angeles ravaged by injury, James is flourishing this season and the 34-year-old had a message for his critics.

Quote-tweeting a post from the Lakers, James wrote "#WashedKing" next to two emojis – one representing a "shh" sign and another being a crown.

James endured a forgettable debut campaign in Los Angeles, where a groin injury restricted him to 55 games in 2018-19 as the Lakers missed the playoffs for a sixth successive season.

But James and the Lakers are flying high thanks to six successive wins following their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Opening Night.

"Try to be in the right place at the right time," James – whose team rallied from a 19-point deficit in Chicago – said when asked what the keys are to his triple-doubles. "Being a triple threat on the floor.

"I trust my team-mates to make shots. I just try to put the pull in on time and on target. They've been doing that.

"Defensively, trying to rebound as much as I can even though I'm playing a point-guard position. Then scoring, just trying to read the defence and pick my spots – be aggressive.

"It comes with team success for me. A triple-double means absolutely nothing to me if it's not in a win. This is three wins for us and I feel pretty happy about how we have performed."