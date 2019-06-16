LeBron James welcomed Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, warning NBA rivals it is "just the beginning" after reports broke of a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers acquired All-Star center Davis from the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks – including this year's fourth selection, according to ESPN.

While the trade is yet to be officially announced, Lakers superstar could not hide his excitement via social media.

"AD on da way!! @antdavis23 [Rolling on the floor laughing emoji]," James wrote on Instagram with a picture of the pair in Lakers jerseys together.

"Let's get it bro! Just the beginning..."

Davis' agent Rich Paul told ESPN in January his client did not want to re-sign with the Pelicans and would prefer to be traded.

The Lakers were among his preferred destinations, however, Los Angeles were unable to strike a deal prior to the deadline.

James now has a second star to play alongside in Los Angeles, but that does not mean the Lakers are content with adding just one piece.

The Lakers now plan to pursue free agent point guard and Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker, according to reports.

They could also still pursue any and all of the other big-name free agents on the market like Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler.

James has reportedly already been in contact with Toronto Raptors star Leonard and Butler of the Philadelphia 76ers.