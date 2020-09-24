LeBron "Devastated" Over Breonna Taylor Decision

LeBron James has said he is "devastated" that no police officers were charged over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, died after she was shot six times during a police raid of her home in March.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

A grand jury in Louisville returned charges on three counts of wanton endangerment against one officer for firing shots which hit a neighbouring apartment, but Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron said the other two officers' actions were justified.

The decision led to a public outcry and two policemen have been shot during protests in Louisville on Wednesday.

James made his feelings clear on social media.

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted on Twitter: "I've been lost for words today! I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad!

"We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send my love to Breonna mother, family and friends! I'm sorry! I'm sorry! I'm sorry!"

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler also spoke out after playing his part in a victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

Butler said: "I think it's some BS that they let that go down like that. I think everybody knows what's supposed to happen. I think everybody knew what was going to happen, unfortunately. But that's our country for you, to tell you the truth. Very, very sad, man, and I hate to see it. We all hate to see it."