LeBron Demands "Swift Action" Against Warriors' Owner

LeBron James called for "swift action" against the Golden State Warriors part-owner who shoved the Raptors' Kyle Lowry in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

James took to social media to express his disbelief that Mark Stevens blatantly shoved Toronto's Lowry after he landed in the seats chasing a loose ball.

Stevens was ejected from the game and later the Warriors announced he would not be attending any other NBA Finals games this year, but James said it wasn't enough.

"Ok cool but still ain't enough! They did exactly what they had to do. Get in front of it before anyone else and plus there's only 4 games left (2 max in GS)," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on Twitter.

James followed up his tweet with a lengthy post on Instagram, in which he called out Stevens for knowing "exactly what he was doing" and to ask the league to do a better job of protecting players from similar situations.

"There's absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL," James wrote. "There's so many issues here.

"When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don't know it's on the back of the ticket itself that states the guidelines.

"But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for.

"He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions."

The man who shoved Kyle Lowry hard in the shoulder after Lowry fell into the stands last night? Mark Stevens, one of the Warriors’ minority owners. Here’s Golden State’s statement on the incident - the team says Stevens won’t be at any more Finals games this year. pic.twitter.com/eUHNKn3Yp7 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 6, 2019

James also said that if the roles were reversed, the narrative would be very different.

"Just think to yourself, what if Kyle Lowry would have reacted and put his hands back on him," James wrote. "You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protect[ing] himself."

National Basketball Players' Association president Michelle Roberts released a statement on Thursday expressing her concern over the incident, while NBA spokesman Mike Bass stated Stevens will not be permitted to attend games as the league reviews the incident.